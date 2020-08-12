Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.64% and a negative net margin of 280.35%.

Shares of Affimed stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 13,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. BidaskClub lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.