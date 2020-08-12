Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 111.5% in January

Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the December 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of Africa Oil stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,997. The firm has a market cap of $413.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Africa Oil has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOIFF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Africa Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

