AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AIB Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

AIBRF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

