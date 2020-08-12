AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASEKY remained flat at $$29.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 81 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASEKY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

