Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.10% from the company’s previous close.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

AKBA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $851,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,815,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 30.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

