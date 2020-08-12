Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%.

Alector stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 16,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. Alector has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,065.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $41,982.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,720 shares of company stock valued at $705,733. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

