Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Hold Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

