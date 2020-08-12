Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.67 and last traded at $37.71, approximately 637,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 649,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

In other Allovir news, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 521,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

