Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,166,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234,358 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.64% of Allstate worth $501,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 43.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Allstate by 109.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,781,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,727,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,450,000 after acquiring an additional 101,018 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $96.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,905. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

