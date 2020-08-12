Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 14,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,674. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. Alpha Bank has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Get Alpha Bank alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alpha Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Alpha Bank

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.