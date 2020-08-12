American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Express by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $103.26. 4,744,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

