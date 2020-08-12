American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of American Financial Group worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after buying an additional 353,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 749,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

