American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $246.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.73 and a 200-day moving average of $245.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.