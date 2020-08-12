AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys Shares of 30,287 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 107,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $75.35.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

