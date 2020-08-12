AMJ Financial Wealth Management Grows Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,303 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises approximately 2.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 5,536,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.29 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.35.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

