AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $4.55 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.20. 8,453,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.