AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $3.24 Million in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zillow Group by 2,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zillow Group by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Shares of ZG traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 534,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,479. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

