AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $3.55 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 2.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $105,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.61. 270,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.33. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $196.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.