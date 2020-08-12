AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $3.82 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 2.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,902 shares of company stock valued at $22,879,346 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.12. 9,095,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

