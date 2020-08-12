AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $4.51 Million in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. Veeva Systems comprises about 3.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV traded down $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,241. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $273.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. FBN Securities started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $381,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.