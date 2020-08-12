AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. HollyFrontier accounts for approximately 1.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned 0.06% of HollyFrontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

