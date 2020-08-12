AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Werner Enterprises makes up approximately 2.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned 0.12% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,067.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,138,023 shares of company stock valued at $579,677,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. 1,121,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.17.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

