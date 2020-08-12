AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New $5.12 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 52,994 shares during the period.

TIP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,192. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $126.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

