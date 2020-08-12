AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 7,975,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

