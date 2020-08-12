AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 43,587 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,587 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cree by 163.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cree by 78.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

