AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 58,424 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.98. 7,166,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.97 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

