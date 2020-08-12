AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $3.28 Million Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. Leidos makes up approximately 2.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 496.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 74.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

LDOS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,925. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

