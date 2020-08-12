AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $4.02 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 175.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 724,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

