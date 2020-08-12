AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes Position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 153,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. Overstock.com makes up about 3.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned 0.38% of Overstock.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3,130.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. 10,443,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $335,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,469 shares of company stock worth $458,575 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

