Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.46. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 588,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $854.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,911.00. Also, Director Frances Pallas Grieb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 821.1% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 444,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 395,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.