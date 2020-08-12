Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 12th (ASC, BC8, DRI, EOAN, FNTN, G1A, IIIV, JUN3, MYOV, PRU)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 12th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 4,100 ($53.60) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €20.80 ($24.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,400 ($18.30) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €38.50 ($45.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $2.00 to $3.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €31.50 ($37.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $40.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

