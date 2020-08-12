Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 12th (ASC, AVST, BJ, BRMK, BSMX, CAMT, CAPC, CARG, CATM, CBIO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 12th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.37) price target on the stock.

Get ASOS plc alerts:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.37) target price on the stock.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the stock.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a £100 ($130.74) price target on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a £100 ($130.74) target price on the stock.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.