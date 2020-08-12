ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 161.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.25.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $301.92 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $319.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.