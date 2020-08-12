Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,117 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.72% of Applied Materials worth $399,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. 7,608,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,326. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.