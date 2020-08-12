Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,490. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $251,611.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,596 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,493.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $5,337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,014,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,698,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,246 shares of company stock worth $9,420,400. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

