Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.44. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 13,328,400 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $296.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.25.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 175,920 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

