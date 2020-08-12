Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,082 shares of company stock worth $62,405,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.