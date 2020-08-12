Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,621 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 363,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 184,400 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

