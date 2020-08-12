Arizona State Retirement System Sells 56,237 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 56,237 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,229,000 after acquiring an additional 223,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

