Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In other news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,710 shares of company stock worth $1,796,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

