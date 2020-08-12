ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the December 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AHKSY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 24,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,774. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.76.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts expect that ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHKSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

