ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $148.00

Shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.00 and last traded at $145.81, with a volume of 6417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASHTY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Liberum Capital lowered ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.78.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.75). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.36%.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

