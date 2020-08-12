ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 4,100 ($53.60) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.37) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,400 ($44.45) to GBX 3,650 ($47.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,734.94 ($48.83).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 4,220 ($55.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,478.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,819.60. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 3,931 ($51.39).

In other news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($36.25) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($65,255.59).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

