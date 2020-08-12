Asura Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.00 (ASA)

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Asura Coin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Asura Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Asura Coin has a total market capitalization of $26,305.78 and approximately $13.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Asura Coin

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin. Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin.

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asura Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asura Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

