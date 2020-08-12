ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACO.X. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB upgraded ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.54 per share, with a total value of C$244,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,029,736 shares in the company, valued at C$977,156,289.44. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $366,638.

ACO.X traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.06. 188,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.95. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52-week low of C$27.72 and a 52-week high of C$54.97.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

