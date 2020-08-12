Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 26,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,655. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a current ratio of 21.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Cowen began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

