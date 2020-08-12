AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $9,892,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.74. 643,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.18. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

