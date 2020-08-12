Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Aware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Aware alerts:

Shares of Aware stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,325. Aware has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

About Aware

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.