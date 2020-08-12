Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship purchased 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,168.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.