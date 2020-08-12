Axim Biotechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

Axim Biotechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXIM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 377,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,624. Axim Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Axim Biotechnologies alerts:

Axim Biotechnologies Company Profile

Axim Biotechnologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products. It also engages in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies. The company sells its products through Internet, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, and affiliate sales and master distributors.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Axim Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axim Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.